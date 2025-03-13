Tristan Jarry News: Facing Blues

Jarry will be between the home pipes versus St. Louis on Thursday, according to Penguins' reporter Dan Potash.

Jarry has won both his starts since returning from his stint in the AHL on March 3. He has allowed only three goals on 67 shots (.955 save percentage) in wins over Minnesota and Vegas. Jarry is 10-8-4 with a 3.15 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 24 appearances this season. The Blues are generating 2.82 goals per game in 2024-25, 22nd in the NHL.