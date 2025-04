Jarry will patrol the visiting crease in New Jersey on Friday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Jarry shut out the Blackhawks on Tuesday, turning aside 26 shots. He is 15-11-6 with a 3.16 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 34 outings in 2024-25. The Devils are generating 2.96 goals per game this season, 18th in the NHL.