Tristan Jarry News: Facing Wild

Jarry will guard the road goal against Minnesota on Sunday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Jarry will make his first NHL appearance since Jan. 14 against Seattle after being brought up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday. He has earned a record of 8-8-4 with a 3.31 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 22 outings with Pittsburgh this season. Minnesota is tied for 23rd in the league with 2.79 goals per game in 2024-25.