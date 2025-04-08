Tristan Jarry News: First off at morning skate

Jarry is slated to start against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, according to Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Jarry has had mixed results lately, alternating wins and losses over his last four starts (2-1-1). The British Columbia native is 14-11-6 with an .887 save percentage and a 3.26 GAA over 33 outings in 2024-25. The Blackhawks have generated 2.70 goals per game this season, which ranks 26th in the NHL.