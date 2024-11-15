Tristan Jarry News: First off ice Friday

Jarry was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, indicating he will be between the visiting pipes in Columbus on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jarry will make his first start with the Penguins since Oct. 16 when he gave up three goals on five shots before he was pulled just passed the midway mark of the first period versus Buffalo. Jarry was sent to the minors on a two-week conditioning stint shortly thereafter and regained some confidence, going 4-1-0 with a 2.16 GAA and a .926 save percentage with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Jarry will face the Blue Jackets, who are averaging 3.07 goals in 15 games this season.