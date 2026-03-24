Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Gets back in win column

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Jarry stopped 16 of 18 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Mammoth.

Jarry didn't face a lot of traffic in this outing, his first since he allowed seven goals to the Stars on March 12. The 30-year-old was able to get by with a flurry of goals that put the Oilers ahead for good in the second period. Jarry is up to 187-9-2 with a 3.34 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 30 appearances this season. While he got the win, it wasn't the type of performance that sets him up well to challenge Connor Ingram for the starting job. The Oilers' next game is Thursday in Vegas.

Tristan Jarry
Edmonton Oilers
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