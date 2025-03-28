Tristan Jarry News: Gets hook in Buffalo
Jarry gave up four goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic early in the second period of Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Sabres.
With the Penguins trying to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference wild-card race, coach Mike Sullivan didn't hesitate to give Jarry the hook after the netminder was beaten twice in less than two minutes to put Pittsburgh in a 4-1 hole. It was his fourth straight loss, a stretch in which he's gone 0-3-1 with a 5.07 GAA and .839 save percentage, and he's been replaced by Nedeljkovic in back-to-back starts. The four-game win streak Jarry put together after his promotion from the AHL earlier in March is ancient history.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now