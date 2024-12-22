Tristan Jarry News: Gets no help Saturday

Jarry turned aside 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Devils, with New Jersey's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The veteran netminder kept the Devils off the scoreboard for the entire first period and most of the second, but Stefan Noesen finally got a puck past Jarry just before the second intermission, and Pittsburgh's skaters never solved Jacob Markstrom. Jarry hasn't been stellar since reclaiming the top job in the Penguins' crease, but he's been a little more reliable than the team's other options. Over his last 10 starts, Jarry has gone 6-3-1 with a 2.99 GAA and .897 save percentage.