Tristan Jarry News: Gives up six goals in overtime loss
Jarry allowed six goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Mammoth.
Jarry played for the second time in three games, but he wasn't able to deliver a good performance. He had won the Oilers' previous trip to Utah with a 16-save effort March 24. The 30-year-old netminder's inconsistency has left him stuck in the backup role. Jarry is now 18-9-3 with a 3.35 GAA and an .882 save percentage over 32 appearances between the Oilers and the Penguins this season. Look for Connor Ingram to get the nod Wednesday in San Jose.
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