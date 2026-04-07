Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Gives up six goals in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Jarry allowed six goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Jarry played for the second time in three games, but he wasn't able to deliver a good performance. He had won the Oilers' previous trip to Utah with a 16-save effort March 24. The 30-year-old netminder's inconsistency has left him stuck in the backup role. Jarry is now 18-9-3 with a 3.35 GAA and an .882 save percentage over 32 appearances between the Oilers and the Penguins this season. Look for Connor Ingram to get the nod Wednesday in San Jose.

Tristan Jarry
Edmonton Oilers
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