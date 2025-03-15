Tristan Jarry News: Guarding cage Saturday

Jarry will patrol the home crease versus New Jersey on Saturday, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports.

This will be Jarry's fourth start in a row as he has taken over the No. 1 job in Pittsburgh from Alex Nedeljkovic. Jarry is 3-0-0 in the last week, stopping 96 of 102 shots (.941 save percentage). Jarry was sent to the minors earlier in the season after he was waived Jan. 16, but he has rebounded from an 8-8-4 start, with a 3.31 GAA and an .884 save percentage to be a big part of the recent resurgence. Jarry will face the Devils who are generating 2.99 goals per game, tied for 14th in the NHL this season.