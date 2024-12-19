Tristan Jarry News: Guarding cage Thursday

Jarry will tend the twine on the road versus Nashville on Thursday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Jarry is enjoying a strong run of play in December, having posted a 3-1-1 record and .892 save percentage in his last five outings. The netminder's penchant for giving up a goal on the first shot of the game remains, but his team is at least finding ways to win with him in the crease. At this point, it seems Pittsburgh will roll the dice with Jarry and hope he can return to being an All-Star caliber netminder again.