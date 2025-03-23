Tristan Jarry News: Guarding goal Sunday

Jarry will defend the road net against Florida on Sunday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Jarry's four-game winning streak ended in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders, but he stopped 34 of 37 shots in the defeat. He has a 12-9-4 record with a 3.13 GA and an .894 save percentage through 27 appearances this season. Florida sits 10th in the league with 3.16 goals per game in 2024-25 and posted a 6-3 loss to Washington on Saturday.