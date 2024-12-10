Fantasy Hockey
Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: In blue paint versus Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Jarry will be in goal at home against the Avalanche on Tuesday, according to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

After opening the campaign with one win in his first six appearances, Jarry has won four consecutive contests. The British Columbia native has a 5-3-1 record, .888 save percentage and 3.68 GAA through 10 appearances. Jarry will face a Colorado club that ranks 11th in the NHL with 3.24 goals per game through 29 outings.

Tristan Jarry
Pittsburgh Penguins
