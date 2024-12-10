Tristan Jarry News: In blue paint versus Colorado

Jarry will be in goal at home against the Avalanche on Tuesday, according to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

After opening the campaign with one win in his first six appearances, Jarry has won four consecutive contests. The British Columbia native has a 5-3-1 record, .888 save percentage and 3.68 GAA through 10 appearances. Jarry will face a Colorado club that ranks 11th in the NHL with 3.24 goals per game through 29 outings.