Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: In blue paint versus Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Jarry will patrol the home crease Tuesday against the Panthers, per Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Jarry is coming off his best win of the season -- he turned aside 30 of 31 shots in Friday's 2-1 victory over Boston. It was the first time in 2024-25 that Jarry has allowed less than three goals in a game. The 29-year-old will have a tough assignment Tuesday against a Panthers club that sits fifth in the NHL with 3.64 goals per game through 25 contests.

Tristan Jarry
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now