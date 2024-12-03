Tristan Jarry News: In blue paint versus Florida

Jarry will patrol the home crease Tuesday against the Panthers, per Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Jarry is coming off his best win of the season -- he turned aside 30 of 31 shots in Friday's 2-1 victory over Boston. It was the first time in 2024-25 that Jarry has allowed less than three goals in a game. The 29-year-old will have a tough assignment Tuesday against a Panthers club that sits fifth in the NHL with 3.64 goals per game through 25 contests.