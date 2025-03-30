Tristan Jarry News: In goal Sunday

Jarry will start Sunday's home game against Ottawa, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Jarry has permitted 14 goals on 87 shots during his four-game losing skid (0-3-1). He has a 12-11-5 record with a 3.33 GAA and an .887 save percentage across 30 appearances this season. Ottawa is tied with Pittsburgh for 18th in the league with 2.92 goals per game in 2024-25 and won 3-2 against Columbus on Saturday.