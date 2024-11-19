Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: In goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Jarry will tend twine versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff relays.

Jarry will make his fifth appearance of the season Tuesday. The 29-year-old had a rough outing in his return from a conditioning stint Friday -- he allowed five goals in a loss to Columbus. With Alex Nedeljkovic struggling, Jarry could have a chance to reclaim the No. 1 role between the pipes. Jarry will face a Lightning club putting up 3.56 goals per game through 16 contests.

Tristan Jarry
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now