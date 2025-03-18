Tristan Jarry News: In goal Tuesday
Jarry will get the starting nod at home versus the Islanders on Tuesday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.
Jarry is riding a four-game winning streak since being called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, posting a 2.24 GAA and .930 save percentage along the way. With his current run of form, Jarry has improved his numbers to 12-8-4 with a 3.13 GAA and .892 save percentage. Barring a dramatic shift in the Penguins' plans, Jarry looks poised to see the bulk of the workload the rest of the way.
