Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: In goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Jarry will get the starting nod at home versus the Islanders on Tuesday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Jarry is riding a four-game winning streak since being called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, posting a 2.24 GAA and .930 save percentage along the way. With his current run of form, Jarry has improved his numbers to 12-8-4 with a 3.13 GAA and .892 save percentage. Barring a dramatic shift in the Penguins' plans, Jarry looks poised to see the bulk of the workload the rest of the way.

Tristan Jarry
Pittsburgh Penguins
