Tristan Jarry News: Likely starter in Tampa Bay

Jarry was the first netminder off at Tuesday's morning skate, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating he'll patrol the road crease against the Lightning.

Jarry has dropped back-to-back outings after opening March with a four-game winning streak. The Lightning sit second in the NHL with 3.47 goals per game in 2024-25 and are 3-4-1 in their last eight contests. Jarry has a 6-4-1 record, .920 save percentage and 2.54 GAA across 11 career appearances versus Tampa Bay.