Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Loses Game 4 in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Jarry stopped 34 of 38 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks in Game 4.

Jarry had an acceptable performance by the numbers, but he let leads of 2-0 and 3-2 slip away in regulation. In overtime, he was able to slow down a Ryan Poehling shot, but it squeaked across the goal line at 2:29 of the extra session, sending the Oilers to a third straight loss and the brink of elimination. At this point, it's unclear who between Jarry and Connor Ingram will get the nod in a must-win Game 5 on Tuesday in Edmonton, but the Oilers will need whoever starts to be at their best to slow down the Ducks' high-flying offense.

Tristan Jarry
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Jarry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Jarry See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 26
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks; DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks; DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
12 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
14 days ago