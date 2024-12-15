Tristan Jarry News: Makes 28 saves in loss Saturday

Jarry stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

Jarry has won just one of his last three starts, but the 29-year-old netminder has been playing well of late. He's protected the Penguins' crease in the previous four contests, going 2-1-1 with a 2.99 GAA and an .888 save percentage in that span. He's posted a save percentage above the .900 mark in three of those four outings, however, with the lone exception being the woeful performance he had against the Avalanche on Dec. 10, when he gave up five goals on 26 shots. Jarry owns a 3.18 GAA in five December appearances.