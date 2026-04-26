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Tristan Jarry News: Making first start of postseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Jarry will tend the road twine in Game 4 against the Ducks on Sunday.

Jarry will get his first start of the 2026 playoffs, as Connor Ingram started in the first three games of this series. The 30-year-old Jarry went 9-6-2 with a 3.86 GAA and an .858 save percentage over 19 appearances with Edmonton after being dealt from Pittsburgh. Jarry has made eight postseason starts in his career, going 2-6-0 with an .891 save percentage and a 3.00 GAA between 2019-20 and 2021-22 with the Penguins.

Tristan Jarry
Edmonton Oilers
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