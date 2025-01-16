Fantasy Hockey
Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Officially sent down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Jarry, as expected, was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday after passing through waivers unclaimed.

Jarry has been decidedly bad this season, going 8-8-4 with a career-worst .884 save percentage and 3.31 GAA. Multiple times this season, the 29-year-old netminder gave up a goal on the first shot he faced. Tuesday's matchup with Seattle appears to have been the straw that broke the camel's back, as Jarry conceded two goals in 50 seconds, costing the Penguins the lead and ultimately the game. The British Columbia native heads to the minors mired in a five-game losing streak in which he posted a 0-3-2 record over six appearances.

