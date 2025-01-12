Fantasy Hockey
Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Poor showing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Jarry gave up three goals on 17 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Jarry was awful in a tough matchup, as the Lightning ended up being opportunistic with limited chances. This was Jarry's fourth straight defeat (0-3-1), and he's allowed a total of 13 goals over five appearances in that span. For the season, the 29-year-old goalie dropped to 8-7-4 with a 3.32 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 21 appearances. Neither Jarry nor Alex Nedeljkovic has been good lately, so it's unclear who might get the start at home Tuesday versus the Kraken.

