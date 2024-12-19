Tristan Jarry News: Possible warming trend

Jarry made 22 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over Nashville on Thursday.

Jarry has stressed his managers for years because of his inconsistency. But he's 6-1-1 in his last eight starts, and the Pens are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. Jarry hasn't totally turned a corner -- he allowed four or more goals in four of his last eight starts. But the Pens continue to trot him out there about half the time, so choose your match-up games carefully.