Tristan Jarry News: Posts win in NHL return

Jarry stopped 29 shots on 30 total attempts in Sunday's 3-1 win against Minnesota.

Jarry had a strong return to the NHL after spending nearly two months with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He kept Pittsburgh's net spotless until the 14:54 mark in the third period where Ryan Hartman scored the Wild's lone goal of the game. The 29-year-old Jarry now has a 9-8-4 record with a 3.20 GAA and a .888 save percentage. Sunday's win was Jarry's first in the NHL since Dec. 23 and his second start where he allowed one goal or less. While Alex Nedeljkovic has been Pittsburgh's top netminder for the majority of the season, Jarry's strong return could lead to an even split in goaltending opportunities for the time being. Jarry still has a bit more to prove before becoming a trustworthy option for lineups in fantasy, but Sunday's showcase is an encouraging sign.