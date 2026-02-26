Tristan Jarry News: Pulled after leaking five goals

Jarry allowed five goals on 25 shots in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.

He deserved the loss, but Jarry was pulled after Beckett Sennecke tied the game at 5-5 in the third period. This wasn't a good look for Jarry, as he gave up some soft tallies in his fourth straight performance of at least four goals against. He's now at a 15-7-2 record with a 3.18 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 26 games between Pittsburgh and Edmonton this season, but his 3.85 GAA and .864 save percentage in 12 games as an Oiler paint a darker picture. If Jarry can't turn things around, he'll likely have to split the crease with Connor Ingram, who should be expected to start versus the Kings on Thursday despite making a relief appearance Wednesday.