Tristan Jarry News: Recalled from conditioning stint

Jarry was recalled from his conditioning stint at AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Jarry spent the full two weeks with the Baby Pens, going 4-1-0 with a 2.16 GAA and a .926 save percentage. He could have his confidence back, as allowed 12 goals on 73 shots in three NHL appearances before his demotion. For now, Jarry will be the third goaltender, Alex Nedeljkovic is No. 1 and Joel Blomqvist is holding onto the backup role.