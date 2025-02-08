Tristan Jarry News: Rejoins big club
Jarry was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.
Jarry will swap places with Joel Blomqvist at the start of the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. It's possible the Penguins want to see if he's made any progress in getting back on track after being waived in mid-January. Jarry won't exhaust his waivers exemption even if he's up for the whole break, so he could be sent down again before play resumes Feb. 22 versus the Capitals.
