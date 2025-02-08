Fantasy Hockey
Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Rejoins big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Jarry was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Jarry will swap places with Joel Blomqvist at the start of the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. It's possible the Penguins want to see if he's made any progress in getting back on track after being waived in mid-January. Jarry won't exhaust his waivers exemption even if he's up for the whole break, so he could be sent down again before play resumes Feb. 22 versus the Capitals.

Tristan Jarry
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
