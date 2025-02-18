Fantasy Hockey
Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Jarry was returned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Jarry's promotion to the NHL roster during the 4 Nations Face-Off was a technical move that kept the team compliant with NHL rules that require every roster to have at least two goalies. With Pittsburgh back in action versus Washington on Saturday, Jarry headed back down to Wilkes/Barre-Scranton, switching places with Joel Blomqvist.

