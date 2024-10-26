Tristan Jarry News: Sent to the minors

Jarry was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a conditioning loan Saturday.

The temporary demotion comes as a bit of a surprise as the Penguins only gave Jarry three games this campaign after he was the team's No. 1 goaltender the past three seasons. Granted, Jarry got off to a horrible start, giving up 12 goals on 73 shots (.836 save percentage), but the Penguins can't afford to be patient with him following a 3-5-1 to start to 2024-25. Pittsburgh will rely on Alex Nedeljkovic and Joel Blomqvist in Jarry's absence.