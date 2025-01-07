Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Set to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Jarry was the first goalie off at Tuesday's morning skate, indicating he'll tend the home twine against the Blue Jackets, according to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Jarry made 31 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to Florida on Friday to open the new calendar year. The Blue Jackets have generated 135 goals through 40 games, which is tied for the seventh-highest mark in the NHL. Jarry owns an 8-2-1 record, .916 save percentage and 2.63 GAA over 12 career appearances against Columbus.

Tristan Jarry
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now