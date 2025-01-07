Tristan Jarry News: Set to start Tuesday
Jarry was the first goalie off at Tuesday's morning skate, indicating he'll tend the home twine against the Blue Jackets, according to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Jarry made 31 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to Florida on Friday to open the new calendar year. The Blue Jackets have generated 135 goals through 40 games, which is tied for the seventh-highest mark in the NHL. Jarry owns an 8-2-1 record, .916 save percentage and 2.63 GAA over 12 career appearances against Columbus.
