Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Seventh win in last 10 starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 9:14pm

Jarry made 24 saves on 27 shots in a 7-3 win over the Flyers on Monday.

Jarry's team was strong out of the block, and he was solid throughout. His numbers overall have been queasy, but he's actually 7-2-1 in his last 10 starts. Still, Jarry remains a risk for fantasy managers because he allows far too many goals -- he allowed 30 goals in those 10 games, including four games with four or more goals. Your categories and settings will dictate how much risk you can absorb.

Tristan Jarry
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now