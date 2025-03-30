Tristan Jarry News: Shuts out Senators

Jarry posted a 31-save shutout in Sunday's 1-0 overtime win over the Senators.

Jarry snapped a four-game skid with his first shutout of the season. He had allowed 14 goals on 87 shots across that 0-3-1 stretch, which followed a four-game winning streak once he got back between the pipes after a stint at AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Jarry is up to 13-11-5 with a 3.21 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 31 appearances this season. He'll be a goalie to avoid for the week ahead, as the Penguins visit the Blues, Stars and Blackhawks during their upcoming three-game road trip.