Tristan Jarry News: Slated to start

Jarry is expected to start in Wednesday's home tilt versus Vancouver, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Jarry has had a rough campaign with a record of 1-3-1 to go along with a 4.41 GAA and an .869 save percentage in six appearances. He's surrendered at least three goals in each of his six outings in 2024-25. Vancouver ranks 14th offensively with 3.15 goals per game.