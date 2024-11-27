Fantasy Hockey
Tristan Jarry

Tristan Jarry News: Slated to start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Jarry is expected to start in Wednesday's home tilt versus Vancouver, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Jarry has had a rough campaign with a record of 1-3-1 to go along with a 4.41 GAA and an .869 save percentage in six appearances. He's surrendered at least three goals in each of his six outings in 2024-25. Vancouver ranks 14th offensively with 3.15 goals per game.

Tristan Jarry
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
