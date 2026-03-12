Tristan Jarry News: Starting in Dallas
Jarry will protect the visiting cage in Dallas on Thursday, per Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.
Jarry snapped a four-game winless streak with a win in Colorado on Tuesday. He stopped 11 of 12 shots in relief of the injured Connor Ingram (upper body), boosting Jarry's record to 16-8-2 in 28 games split evenly between Pittsburgh and Edmonton. The Stars are generating 3.41 goals per game, good for seventh in NHL scoring this season.
