Tristan Jarry News: Starting Saturday

Jarry will guard the road net Saturday against the Stars, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Jarry will be looking to rebound from an overtime loss in St. Louis on Thursday, where he allowed five goals on just 19 shots. Overall, the 29-year-old Jarry is 13-11-6 with an .887 save percentage on the year. He'll have a tough matchup against a Dallas team that's averaging 3.43 goals per game, the third-highest mark in the league.