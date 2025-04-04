Tristan Jarry News: Tagged with OT loss

Jarry stopped 14 of 19 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Jarry started for a fifth consecutive game for the Penguins, but the results haven't been there, and he's earned just one win over that stretch (1-2-2). Furthermore, the 29-year-old has given up at least four goals in three of those starts, so he's not delivering a ton of value despite seeing regular ice time. Over that five-game stretch, Jarry has posted a 4.21 GAA and a subpar .840 save percentage.