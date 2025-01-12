Tristan Jarry News: Tending twine Sunday

Jarry will patrol the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Sunday, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Jarry will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Alex Nedeljkovic started Saturday's 5-0 loss to Ottawa. The 29-year-old Jarry has posted a record of 8-6-4 with a 3.33 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. Tampa Bay ranks first in the league with 3.65 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost a 3-2 overtime decision versus New Jersey on Saturday.