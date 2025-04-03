Fantasy Hockey
Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Tending twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Jarry will defend the cage on the road against the Blues on Thursday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Jarry has played in nine of the Pens' last 10 outings, posting a 5-3-1 record, 2.95 GAA and .907 save percentage. After a few tough outings to end March, the 29-year-old backstop put up a 31-save shutout performance versus Ottawa on Sunday. At this point, it seems the team is going to roll with Jarry as the primary netminder in Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
