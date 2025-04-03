Tristan Jarry News: Tending twine Thursday

Jarry will defend the cage on the road against the Blues on Thursday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Jarry has played in nine of the Pens' last 10 outings, posting a 5-3-1 record, 2.95 GAA and .907 save percentage. After a few tough outings to end March, the 29-year-old backstop put up a 31-save shutout performance versus Ottawa on Sunday. At this point, it seems the team is going to roll with Jarry as the primary netminder in Pittsburgh.