Tristan Jarry News: Yanked after one frame

Jarry allowed four goals on seven shots in the first period before being replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic in a 6-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Pretty much every chance the Bolts had in the first went in. Jarry is now 0-2-1 in his last three starts with 10 goals allowed. The Pens are six points behind the Habs for the second wild card, but they have played three more games. The season is all but lost, and Jarry needs to prove himself for next season. Use with caution, but in the right situation, he could help.