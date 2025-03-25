Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tristan Jarry headshot

Tristan Jarry News: Yanked after one frame

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Jarry allowed four goals on seven shots in the first period before being replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic in a 6-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Pretty much every chance the Bolts had in the first went in. Jarry is now 0-2-1 in his last three starts with 10 goals allowed. The Pens are six points behind the Habs for the second wild card, but they have played three more games. The season is all but lost, and Jarry needs to prove himself for next season. Use with caution, but in the right situation, he could help.

Tristan Jarry
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now