Tristan Luneau headshot

Tristan Luneau News: Called up by Anaheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Luneau was recalled from AHL San Diego on Wednesday.

Luneau made 13 regular-season NHL appearances for the Ducks between the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns, but he was sent to the minors before the start of the 2025-26 season and hasn't been called up before Wednesday. Luneau will be an option for Thursday's regular-season finale against Nashville if the Ducks intend to rest some of their key contributors ahead of the playoffs.

Tristan Luneau
Anaheim Ducks
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