Tristan Luneau News: Heads to AHL
Luneau was reassigned by the Ducks on Friday.
Luneau has no points, two PIM, six shots, five hits and nine blocks while averaging 16:33 of ice time across six appearances this year. He's been a healthy scratch in four of Anaheim's past five games, and a move to AHL San Diego would give the 20-year-old an opportunity to play regularly, which would likely be beneficial to his development.
