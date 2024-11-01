Fantasy Hockey
Tristan Luneau headshot

Tristan Luneau News: Heads to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 11:13am

Luneau was reassigned by the Ducks on Friday.

Luneau has no points, two PIM, six shots, five hits and nine blocks while averaging 16:33 of ice time across six appearances this year. He's been a healthy scratch in four of Anaheim's past five games, and a move to AHL San Diego would give the 20-year-old an opportunity to play regularly, which would likely be beneficial to his development.

Tristan Luneau
Anaheim Ducks
