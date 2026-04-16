Tristan Luneau News: Nets tying goal Thursday
Luneau scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Predators.
Luneau made his first NHL appearance of the season in the regular-season finale. The 22-year-old defenseman picked up his first point for the Ducks since the 2023-24 campaign. He's still young enough to be a prospect, but he's been passed by some other blueliners during his development. Luneau will likely head back to AHL San Diego for the Gulls' playoff run, but considering they barely made the postseason, it wouldn't be shocking to see Luneau recalled again with the Black Aces soon.
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