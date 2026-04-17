Tristan Luneau News: Sent to AHL
Luneau was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Friday.
Luneau joined the Ducks for their season finale Thursday, and he scored a goal on two shots en route to a 5-4 victory over Nashville. The 22-year-old defenseman also recorded 10 goals and 41 points in 69 appearances with San Diego during the 2025-26 regular season.
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