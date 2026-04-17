Tristan Luneau headshot

Tristan Luneau News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 1:35pm

Luneau was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Friday.

Luneau joined the Ducks for their season finale Thursday, and he scored a goal on two shots en route to a 5-4 victory over Nashville. The 22-year-old defenseman also recorded 10 goals and 41 points in 69 appearances with San Diego during the 2025-26 regular season.

Tristan Luneau
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Luneau See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Luneau See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
53 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
198 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
200 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
November 5, 2024