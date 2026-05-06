Tristen Nielsen News: Pots pair for Eagles

Nielsen scored twice in AHL Colorado's 4-0 win over Henderson in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Nielsen is up to three goals, two assists and a plus-4 rating over five playoff contests. The forward racked up 28 goals and 49 points over 66 regular-season outings in the AHL, as well as one assist and nine hits over four NHL games with the Avalanche. The 26-year-old will likely spend the length of the Eagles' playoff run with the minor-league team.