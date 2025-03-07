Tristen Robins News: Traded Friday

Robins, Fabian Zetterlund and a fourth-round pick were acquired by Ottawa from San Jose on Friday in exchange for Noah Gregor, Zack Ostapchuk and a 2025 second-round selection, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Robins has seven goals and 18 points in 41 appearances with AHL San Jose in 2024-25. The 23-year-old was selected by the Sharks with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. He has no points in three career NHL outings.