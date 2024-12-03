Troy Stecher Injury: Can't finish contest
Stecher suffered an apparent ear injury when he was struck by a puck in the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Stecher finished the game at 12:32 of ice time with a hit and two blocked shots. It doesn't sound like there's a ton of concern over Stecher's injury, but it's not a guarantee he's in the lineup Thursday versus the Blue Jackets. If he misses time, Travis Dermott would draw into the lineup.
