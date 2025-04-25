Troy Stecher Injury: Not playing Friday

Stecher (undisclosed) is not expected to be in the lineup Friday for Game 3 versus the Kings, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Stecher was on the ice for warmups, which indicates he's getting closer to a return, but it doesn't look like it'll happen Friday. The defenseman is set to miss a fifth straight contest, and he's not guaranteed to have a place in the lineup even when he's cleared to play.