Troy Stecher headshot

Troy Stecher Injury: Not playing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Stecher (undisclosed) is not expected to be in the lineup Friday for Game 3 versus the Kings, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Stecher was on the ice for warmups, which indicates he's getting closer to a return, but it doesn't look like it'll happen Friday. The defenseman is set to miss a fifth straight contest, and he's not guaranteed to have a place in the lineup even when he's cleared to play.

Troy Stecher
Edmonton Oilers
