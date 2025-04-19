Fantasy Hockey
Troy Stecher headshot

Troy Stecher Injury: Not quite ready to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Stecher (undisclosed) skated Saturday, but he isn't expected to be ready for Game 1 of Edmonton's first-round series against the Kings on Monday, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Stecher finished the regular season with three goals, seven points, 35 hits and 66 blocks in 66 appearances with Edmonton. When healthy, he'll be in the mix for a spot on the third pairing, possibly at the expense of Josh Brown.

Troy Stecher
Edmonton Oilers
