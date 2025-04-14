Troy Stecher Injury: Unavailable Monday

Stecher (undisclosed) won't play against the Kings on Monday, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Stecher will miss at least one game after sustaining an injury in Sunday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg. If he doesn't return against San Jose on Wednesday in Edmonton's regular-season finale, he should be ready for Game 1 of the playoffs. Stecher has contributed three goals, seven points, 55 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and 35 hits across 66 appearances this season.