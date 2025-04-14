Troy Stecher Injury: Unavailable Monday
Stecher (undisclosed) won't play against the Kings on Monday, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.
Stecher will miss at least one game after sustaining an injury in Sunday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg. If he doesn't return against San Jose on Wednesday in Edmonton's regular-season finale, he should be ready for Game 1 of the playoffs. Stecher has contributed three goals, seven points, 55 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and 35 hits across 66 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now