Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Troy Stecher headshot

Troy Stecher Injury: Unavailable Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Stecher (undisclosed) won't play against the Kings on Monday, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Stecher will miss at least one game after sustaining an injury in Sunday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg. If he doesn't return against San Jose on Wednesday in Edmonton's regular-season finale, he should be ready for Game 1 of the playoffs. Stecher has contributed three goals, seven points, 55 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and 35 hits across 66 appearances this season.

Troy Stecher
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now